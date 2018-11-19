Plastic bags to no longer be free of charge in Turkey

Plastic bags to no longer be free of charge in Turkey

Plastic bags will be sold in Turkey from 2019, Minister of Environment and Urban Planning of Turkey Murat Kurum said, Turkish media reported.

Presently, plastic bags are handed to customers free of charge.

The minister noted that the decision was made due to the need to protect the environment.

He also noted that every Turkish citizen uses about 440 plastic bags every year.

"By 2025, Turkey intends to reduce the use of such bags to 40," the minister said.

Kurum stressed that the use of plastic bags causes great harm to the environment. The minister did not mention how much such bags will cost.

News.Az

