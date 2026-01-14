Plot to kill Costa Rican president uncovered ahead of vote

+ ↺ − 16 px

Costa Rica’s intelligence chief has revealed an alleged plot to assassinate outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves ahead of the country’s February 1 elections. The information was reported to the attorney-general’s office by Jorge Torres, head of the Intelligence and National Security Directorate (DIS), citing a “confidential source.”

Media reports suggest a woman may have hired a hitman to target Chaves, a conservative leader who has faced multiple attempts to strip him of presidential immunity over corruption allegations. Torres described the case as “exceptional” and emphasized the need to protect the president’s life, News.Az reports, citing Financial Times.

The plot comes amid growing concerns over organized crime, including the South Caribbean Cartel, and security is the top voter concern ahead of the elections. Chaves, with a 63% approval rating, cannot seek re-election, but his tough stance on crime has made him a polarizing figure.

Pre-election polls show Laura Fernández, Chaves’s former chief of staff, leading the fragmented field with around 40% support, enough to potentially avoid a run-off in April.

