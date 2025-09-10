PM Tusk says Polish airspace was violated by huge number of Russian drones

PM Tusk says Polish airspace was violated by huge number of Russian drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday via social platform X that Poland’s airspace had been breached by a “huge number of Russian drones.”

He noted that some of the drones posed a “direct threat” to the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Due to the restrictions and closure of airspace, disruptions and delays that may last all day should be expected," Warsaw Airport said. It added that passengers should check the current flight status on the airport website and obtain detailed information directly from the carriers.

Citing an airport source, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) said that the airspace over Warsaw Chopin Airport has reopened.

According to local media RMF24, the airspace over the airports in Modlin and Rzeszow has also reopened, but remains closed over Lublin.

LOT Polish Airlines spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski announced this morning on platform X that due to the temporary closure of airspace, some LOT flights were redirected to other airports in Poland.

Polish military shot down drones over Poland after Polish airspace was repeatedly violated overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to a statement from Polish Armed Forces Operational Command.

According to PAP, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command has activated all necessary procedures. Polish and allied aircraft are operating in Polish airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest level of readiness.

Poland on Tuesday night closed four airports, including its largest Chopin Airport in Warsaw, due to "unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security," according to notices posted on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's website.

The closure of key Polish airports came after Warsaw claimed that "drone-type objects" had violated its airspace from neighboring Ukraine.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Wednesday that the country's air force has used weapons against hostile objects that have entered Polish airspace.

News.Az