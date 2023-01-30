PM Viktor Orban: We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's commitment to transporting energy to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today Mr. President and I talked about our experience 10 years ago. At that time, both countries were already working on transporting energy from Azerbaijan to Europe. At that time, that plan was not implemented. If you remember, it was the NABUCCO project,” said Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban as he made a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Budapest, News.az reports.

“This happened at a time before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At that time, of course, energy resources were not transported to Europe, but today we are again facing a scenario where energy volumes should be transported from Azerbaijan to Europe. For this reason, we highly appreciate Azerbaijan's commitment to this issue, and it has signed a relevant document with the European Union. According to that document, Azerbaijan will double the volume of gas to be transported to Europe by 2027,” PM Viktor Orban noted.

