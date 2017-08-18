Pobeda Airlines not to fly to Baku anymore

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s low-cost airline Pobeda will not renew the Rostov-Baku-Rostov flights, abc.az reports.

According to the company, they would have to raise ticket prices to continue the flights since the Baku airport rates for this route are too high.

Company’s Baku office said earlier that the flights are suspended for the period from May 30 to September 26 due to the summer season. The decision to suspend flights to Baku and Tbilisi was made by the company management, in connection with the beginning of the summer tourist season and the growth of demand in the Turkish direction. The airplanes flying to Baku and Tbilisi were used to arrange flights to Turkish cities.

The Rostov-Baku-Rostov flights were operated from October 30, 2016.

News.Az

News.Az