POCO X7 and Redmi Note 14 Pro get HyperOS 3 update with Android 16 features

Xiaomi has officially rolled out HyperOS 3 to the POCO X7 and Redmi Note 14 Pro, bringing the latest Android 16-based improvements to these mid-range devices. The update, version OS3.0.4.0.WOOMIXM, promises a smoother interface, AI enhancements, and system optimizations seen in higher-end models like the Xiaomi 15T and POCO F7 Ultra.

HyperOS 3 introduces a refreshed look and feel, including updated icons, refined animations, and a more fluid, iOS-like touch interaction layer. The upgrade also enhances multitasking and notifications through the Super Island platform, while AI improvements optimize on-device image processing and system predictions. Performance enhancements include better memory management and improved power efficiency, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The update is part of Xiaomi’s global rollout strategy and is delivered over-the-air in phases. Users can manually check for updates or use tools like MemeOS Enhancer to speed up installation and unlock hidden features.

With HyperOS 3, POCO X7 and Redmi Note 14 Pro users can now enjoy a more modern, stable, and connected experience across Xiaomi’s ecosystem of smartphones, tablets, and other devices.

