Poland denies allegations of involvement in Nord Stream 2 pipeline attack

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna has firmly denied allegations that Poland was involved in the attack on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The claims were made by August Hanning, the former head of German foreign intelligence, and were published last Thursday by the German newspaper Die Welt, News.Az reports.Speaking to TOK FM, a commercial radio station, Szejna stated, "This is the position of the Foreign Ministry: Poland has nothing at all to do with the destruction of Nord Stream."The rebuttal comes after a report by The Wall Street Journal last Thursday, which suggested that Ukrainian authorities were responsible for the attack on both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.This was denied by Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In his opinion, Russia was behind the September 2022 attacks.But Szejna said the claims could be “a Russian attempt to antagonize Warsaw and Berlin.”He added that it was an attempt to break the solidarity of the Weimar Triangle countries and European Union nations.“This attempt will not succeed, because cooperation within the Weimar Triangle, including with France, is developing very well,” the Polish deputy minister of foreign affairs said.Szejna stated that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s lack of comment on the matter was a good sign.“Because you don’t comment on sensational scenarios that are not suitable for a serious political discussion, or [for discussion] between the Polish and German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but rather for a spy movie,” Szejna said.On September 26, 2022, three of the four lines of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were destroyed at a depth of about 80 meters in the Baltic Sea.A large part of Russian natural gas for Germany was supplied directly by Nord Stream 1 for years. Many Eastern European and Western countries strongly criticized the project and warned of the geopolitical consequences of bypassing Eastern Europe in the transit of the raw material.

