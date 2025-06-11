Poland detains national accused of spying for Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish authorities have arrested and charged a 28-year-old citizen, identified as Wiktor Z., with espionage on behalf of Russian intelligence services.

According to a statement from Warsaw’s state prosecutor’s office, the suspect gathered and shared information related to key national defence infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The prosecutor's statement says the suspect "acted out of ideological motives and pro-Russian beliefs" and could now face between eight years and life in prison.

Warsaw has accused Moscow of being behind a series of acts of sabotage in Poland, including a huge fire at a shopping centre last year. In response, Moscow has accused Poland of Russophobia.

News.Az