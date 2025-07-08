Poland, Netherlands ink defense pact ahead of NATO drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland and the Netherlands have formalized a defense agreement aimed at enhancing military collaboration.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and his Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans signed the agreement on Monday on the sidelines of a meeting between Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof in Warsaw, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Today we signed a Memorandum of Understanding, an agreement that brings our nations closer together in the field of security,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said at a press conference.

He added that the Netherlands had agreed to take part in NATO military exercises dubbed “Iron Defender,” an answer to Russian-Belarusian Zapad-25 maneuvers.

“This is NATO's response. This is our response to the threats on the Alliance's eastern flank,” Kosianiak-Kamysz said.

He added that the joint exercises are designed to promote knowledge-sharing, focusing on the effective use of advanced military technology, including fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighter jets, Apache helicopters and Patriot missile batteries.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also thanked his Dutch counterpart for sending F-35 planes and their crews to safeguard Polish skies from September 1 to December 1.

“This is an expression of solidarity and responsibility for the entire NATO alliance,” he said.

In a post on social media, Schoof said the Dutch patrols will “will keep Russia at bay and protect supply lines to Ukraine.”

