Poland scrambles fighter jets to secure airspace after Russian strikes on Ukraine

Poland and its allies once again scrambled early on the morning of September 2 to secure the country’s airspace after Russia launched a new wave of missile strikes on Ukraine, according to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

“The southeastern part of Poland borders Ukraine. Intense activity of the Russian Federation's long-range aircraft related to strikes on targets located on Ukrainian territory was observed last night. The last time such heightened activity of Russian long-range aircraft was recorded was on 27 August,” the Command said in a W związku z zakończeniem uderzeń rakietowych lotnictwa dalekiego zasięgu Federacji Rosyjskiej na cele w Ukrainie, operowanie wojskowego lotnictwa w polskiej przestrzeni powietrznej zostało zakończone, a uruchomione siły i środki powróciły do standardowej działalności operacyjnej.… pic.twitter.com/CcCElSGsIz — Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) September 2, 2024 " target="_blank"> post on its X page, News.Az reports.“All necessary procedures to ensure the security of Polish airspace have been activated and the Polish Operational Command is continuously monitoring the situation,” it stressed.Russia launched new missile strikes on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Monday.Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Administration of Emergency Services, stated that the exact number of casualties and extent of the damage remain unknown, noting that dozens of missiles and an attack drone were used in the strike.

