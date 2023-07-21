Poland to move troops east over Wagner risks, news agency reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland will move military formations to the east of the country in response to potential threats from Wagner mercenary fighters stationed in neighboring Belarus, national news agency PAP reported Friday, citing Warsaw's security chief, News.az reports citing CNN.

The head of Poland's security committee, Zbigniew Hoffmann, said the decision was made by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak after the committee analyzed "possible threats presented by the Wagner Group's presence in Belarus," PAP reported.

Hoffmann did not provide more details of the Polish troops' movements.

"The training or joint exercises of the Belarusian army and the Wagner Group is undoubtedly a provocation," Hoffmann told PAP.

