Poland to reopen two border crossings with Belarus

Poland announced it will reopen two border crossings with Belarus on November 17, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The border crossings were closed in September after Russia-led military exercises in Belarus and the incursion of 21 Russian drones into Polish airspace.

Warsaw had previously indicated on October 30 that the reopening could be delayed until at least mid-November, signaling solidarity with NATO ally Lithuania amid heightened security concerns. Lithuania closed its land border with Belarus in late October due to airspace disruptions caused by smuggling balloons and plans to keep the crossings closed until the end of November.

According to a draft decision by Poland’s Interior Ministry on Thursday evening, the Bobrowniki crossing will reopen for passenger cars and trucks registered in the EU, EFTA countries, and Switzerland, while Kuznica Bialostocka will reopen for passenger cars only.

The ministry noted the move aims to resume the flow of people and goods, responding to the needs of entrepreneurs, carriers, and individuals commuting from Belarus to Poland for work.

