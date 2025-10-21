Poland warns Putin against crossing its airspace for Trump-Putin summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin against flying through its airspace for a planned summit in Budapest with U.S. President Donald Trump, citing an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the country could be legally obliged to detain Putin if he entered Polish territory, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I cannot guarantee that an independent Polish court won't order the government to escort such an aircraft down to hand the suspect to the court in The Hague.”

The ICC issued the warrant in 2023, accusing Putin of illegally deporting hundreds of Ukrainian children during the war. Russia rejects the court’s jurisdiction and denies the allegations.

Hungary, where the summit is set to take place, has promised to allow Putin to enter and leave the country safely. However, to avoid flying over Ukraine, the Russian delegation would likely need to cross the airspace of at least one EU member state, all of which recognize ICC jurisdiction.

Poland, a NATO member and strong supporter of Kyiv since Russia’s 2022 invasion, emphasized the legal risks and suggested an alternative route should be used.

