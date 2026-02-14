Police seal off Tucson street as Nancy Guthrie search intensifies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Law enforcement in Tucson, Arizona, carried out a late-night operation connected to the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, as the case entered its second week.

Officers blocked off a street in a neighborhood a short drive from Guthrie’s home while investigators worked at a nearby residence, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials have not publicly said what prompted the latest activity, but the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it was tied to the ongoing investigation and noted that details were limited at the FBI’s request.

Investigators have also said they recovered DNA evidence from Guthrie’s property that does not match her or people considered close contacts, and it has been sent for testing as authorities look for potential leads.

The case has generated a surge of public attention and tips after authorities released images showing a masked person on Guthrie’s porch around the time she went missing, with thousands of calls coming in to investigators, officials said.

Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after she did not show up as expected the next morning, and the investigation has expanded to include federal and local agencies as detectives continue to review evidence and follow up on leads.

