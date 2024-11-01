Police search for woman and two children believed to have jumped off Niagara Falls

Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old woman and her two children, ages nine and five months, who are believed to have gone over Niagara Falls.

The mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over the waterfall with her two children, according to New York state police, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Police said on Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.Authorities responded to the park around 9pm on Monday and determined the family went over the rail on Luna Island, a small island between the American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls that, along with the Horseshoe Falls, make up the popular tourist draw.State police said in a news release: “On October 28, 2024, at approximately 9PM, New York State Park Police and the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an incident on or around Goat Island in Niagara Falls, NY.“Investigation determined that three individuals, Chianti Means, 33-years-old, Roman Rossman, 9-years-old and Mecca Means, 5-months-old all of Niagara Falls, NY crossed over safety guild rail and went over Niagara Falls on Luna Island (attached to Goat Island).“The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation. New York State Park Police and State Police search/rescue efforts were conducted with negative results. This incident deems no public threat to safety.”Means’s friends have posted tributes on Facebook for the mother of three. “You really never know what anybody is going through….RIP”, one said.

