Polish companies focus on Azerbaijani agrarian sector

The 23rd Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition kicked off in Baku May 17 and will run till May 19, Trend reports.

Some 331 companies from 28 countries have attended the exhibition this year, 70 percent of which are foreign exhibitors and 30 percent - local.

This year Poland’s stand is represented by 10 companies, four of which Metal-Fach, SaMASZ, Farmtrac and POM Augustow are producers of agricultural machinery.

At the same time, six more Polish companies - SweetBrands, Kaskat, EkoAronia, Maspex, Malwa and Contimax, operating in the food industry, are also represented at the exhibition.

“The Polish companies focus on the Azerbaijani market and the exhibition gives a good chance to analyze the market,” Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marek Tsalka told Trend.

"Poland’s stand is not very big at the Azerbaijani exhibition this year, but it is still interesting," he said. “We organized the visit of the representatives of several different Polish companies to Azerbaijan to find a niche here.”

“The representatives of four Polish companies engaged in the production of agricultural machinery, namely, tractors, various harvesting machines, etc. arrived in Azerbaijan,” he said. “There are a lot of land plots difficult for processing in Azerbaijan and I think that this agricultural machinery is perfect.”

