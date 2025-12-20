Polish consulate in Brussels vandalized during EU summit

On Thursday morning, the Consular Section of the Polish Embassy in Brussels was vandalized, with its building being splashed with red paint and offensive political slogans written on its facade.
The incident occurred on Thursday at around 3 a.m. Red paint was sprayed on the front door, the façade of the building, and the Polish emblem, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The word 'Killers' was written in English on an information board, which states in Belgium’s official languages that the building is the seat of the Polish consulate. The slogan 'J***ć mur' also appeared on the wall. Dog faeces were scattered in front of the entrance.
The reports were confirmed by Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewiór. He said the inscriptions were "of a political nature, targeting the security of Poland and the European Union." The incident was immediately reported to the relevant authorities. Belgian police are investigating and analysing CCTV footage, which shows a group of three or four masked individuals vandalising the building; one of them can be seen recording the entire incident on his phone. The police have announced increased patrols around the consulate.