Polish consulate in Brussels vandalized during EU summit

On Thursday morning, the Consular Section of the Polish Embassy in Brussels was vandalized, with its building being splashed with red paint and offensive political slogans written on its facade.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 3 a.m. Red paint was sprayed on the front door, the façade of the building, and the Polish emblem, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The word 'Killers' was written in English on an information board, which states in Belgium’s official languages that the building is the seat of the Polish consulate. The slogan 'J***ć mur' also appeared on the wall. Dog faeces were scattered in front of the entrance.