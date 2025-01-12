Polish soldiers face trial over 240 mines left outside IKEA warehouse

Four Polish army soldiers are facing prosecution after allegedly negligently planting 240 anti-tank mines near an IKEA warehouse.

As reported by News.Az , the agency reported Reuters "The suspects are four soldiers, the case concerns negligence in the performance of duties during the unloading of a consignment of weapons. [They face] up to five years in prison," Lukasz Wawrzyniak, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office in Poznan, told the agency, adding that the suspects deny their guilt.According to him, the incident took place back in July 2024. The mines were being transported from the east of the country to a military warehouse near the town of Mosty in the northwest. Upon arrival at their destination, the mines were not fully unloaded. The train left Mosty, and the wagon with the mines was later found on the tracks next to a warehouse of the Swedish furniture manufacturer IKEA.The publication does not specify where exactly the carriage was found, but IKEA has a production facility near the city of Bielsk Podlaski in the east of the country.The incident led to the resignation of a high-ranking military officer, General Artur Kempczinski.

