Political analyst: A successful negotiation process must be a condition for the settlement of Karabakh conflict

Lavrov's statements leave no doubt that the instigator of the July battles on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border was Armenia itself.

Political analyst Ilgar Velizade expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az while commenting on an interview of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to "Trud" newspaper about the July hostilities on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"Lavrov has set the record straight, making it clear that the Azerbaijani side simply gave an adequate response to the provocative actions of Armenians on the border, who tried to seize the Azerbaijani border sections, thus changing the balance of forces in the region," he said.

Commenting on Lavrov's statement that Russia together with OSCE Minsk Group partners is working on the early resumption of negotiations on Karabakh settlement, the expert noted: "The situation shows that the latest aggravation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not in the interests of large and regional players".

"And for this, the condition for conflict settlement must be a successful negotiation process. First of all, it is necessary to focus on specific issues because Azerbaijan has already declared that it does not want imitation negotiations. And of course, the topics of de-occupation of Azerbaijani lands and the return of refugees should be discussed in detail. Otherwise, the situation in the conflict zone will not change," he concluded.

Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview to "Trud" newspaper that the decision of the Armenian side to reanimate the old border checkpoint, located 15 kilometers away from the export Azerbaijani pipelines, launched the flywheel of confrontation on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the most unpredictable consequences.

News.Az