Polling station to be opened in Baku on Russian presidential elections day

Russian citizens permanently residing in Azerbaijan or temporarily located in the country can take part in the voting in Russian presidential elections, the website of the embassy of Russia in Azerbaijan reported.

Voting will be held at polling station No. 8017, located at: Baku, Bakikhanov st., 17 (Embassy's consular section's building), according to Trend.

"The polling station will be open from 8:00 to 20:00 local time. It is necessary to show a passport or a document replacing it to participate in the voting", the embassy added.

