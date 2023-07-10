Pollution of Okhchuchay river negatively affects water resources of Araz river: Azerbaijani prosecutor general

+ ↺ − 16 px

The pollution of the Okhchuchay River directly and negatively affects the quality of the water resources of the Araz River in Azerbaijan, said Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a conference in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan dedicated to cross-border cooperation between the Prosecutor's Offices of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. According to Aliyev, holding such a conference is an example of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, News.Az reports.

He noted that a number of issues were discussed with Turkish colleagues during his stay in Nakhchivan, including environmental crimes committed by Armenia.

"Everyone knows how polluted the Araz River is, the construction of a plant there has recently led to the commission of an environmental crime. This was also stated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the event of the Non-Aligned Movement, once again drawing attention to the crimes committed by Armenia," the prosecutor general said.

“The construction of this plant creates huge problems for both Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and we have brought to the attention of the international community that this is an environmental crime," he stressed.

"The pollution of the Okhchuchay River directly and negatively affects the quality of the Araz River's water resources, as the Okhchuchay flows into the Araz. And the Araz is the second largest river in the South Caucasus," the prosecutor general added.

News.Az