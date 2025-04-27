Pope donates €200,000 to Rome juvenile prison

Francis did more than his predecessors to promote women in the Catholic Church, without handing them the keys. Photo: AFP

Pope Francis, who was buried on April 26, gave about €200,000 before his death to pay off the mortgage of a pasta factory operating in a juvenile prison in Rome, News.Az reports ciring the British magazine The Economist.

According to him, this is almost all the money that was in the pontiff's personal account. This latest order from Francis contains a message that "the church must be close to those who are on the margins of society," the publication writes.

