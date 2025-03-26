Pope Francis calls for hope and renewal as he continues recovery

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Pope Francis recovers at his residence in Casa Santa Marta following his discharge from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Sunday, he has shared a message of hope with the faithful.

The Pope did so in the text that had been prepared for the Wednesday General Audience, which he asked the Holy See Press Office to publish, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

Since his medical team discharged the Pope calling for two months of rest for a proper convalescence, the Press Office continues to distribute the catecheses prepared for the Audience, as it did during his hospitalization.

In his catechesis, focusing on encounters in Jesus' life, the Pope focused on the biblical episode of the Samaritan Woman recounted in the Gospel of St. John.

The Samaritan woman meets Jesus at a well, where He asks her for water and reveals that He is the Messiah. Through their conversation, He exposes her past and offers her "living water," symbolizing eternal life. Transformed by this encounter, she leaves her water jar, runs to her village, and brings others to Jesus.

After contemplating the encounter between Jesus and Nicodemus, who went in search of Jesus, and the Samaritan woman, the Pope observed that we are reflecting on moments where Jesus shows that He is waiting "right there," at that "crossroads" in our life.

He recognized how this could have been somewhat shocking for the Samaritan woman, who likely felt ashamed of her life. "Perhaps she felt judged, condemned, and not understood," said the Pope, recalling that she had had five husbands and now was with a sixth who was not her husband.

To go to Galilee from Judea, he observed, Jesus would have had to choose another road and not pass through Samaria. Yet, Pope Francis marveled, "He wants to pass through there, and stops at that very well, right at that time!"

This, the Pope underscored, shows how "Jesus waits for us" and "lets Himself be found precisely when we think that there is no hope left for us."

"He helps her to reread her history, which is complicated and painful," the Pope said, recalling how she discovers that the Messiah loves her.

The Pope asked, "What proclamation could she have brought, if not her experience of being understood, welcomed, forgiven?" He added that this "should make us reflect on our search for new ways to evangelize."

News.Az