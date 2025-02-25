Pope Francis' health update: No new respiratory crises

+ ↺ − 16 px

In its daily morning update, the Holy See Press Office said Pope Francis rested well throughout the night and continues his therapy.

“Pope Francis rested well throughout the night,” according to the latest update from the Holy See Press Office, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

“After the restful evening, the Holy Father got up and continued his daily therapy. His condition is similar to yesterday and there will be the next medical statement later this evening. There were no other respiratory crises, like that of Saturday morning,” the press service informed.

The Pope received Monday at the hospital the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, Archbishop Peña Parra, to sign some causes for sainthood decrees that were promulgrated today.

He is being treated in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for bronchitis and pneumonia; a health update last week noted that he is also showing signs of mild renal insufficiency, which appears to be under control.

A statement Monday evening noted that, despite the severity of the Pope’s condition, he has shown slight improvement. “No episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress occurred [Monday], and some laboratory tests have shown improvement. The monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency has not raised any concerns. Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels.”

The statement said doctors are maintaining a “cautious" prognosis “given the complexity of the clinical picture.”

News.Az