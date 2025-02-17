Pope Francis' health update: Stable condition as treatment progresses - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Holy See Press Office has provided an update on Pope Francis' health, stating that he is being treated for a respiratory infection in the hospital.

According to the statement, the Pope rested well overnight, and his clinical condition remains stable as treatment proceeds as planned, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

"Pope Francis rested well during the night. His clinical condition is stable, and the diagnostic and therapeutic process prescribed by the medical staff continues. This morning, he received the Eucharist and followed the Holy Mass on television. In the afternoon, he alternated between reading and resting."

Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni released this statement to journalists on Sunday afternoon regarding Pope Francis' condition following his hospitalization.

Pope Francis was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday for an ongoing bout of bronchitis.

Following medical lab tests, his pharmacological therapy has been adjusted and he has not experienced episodes of fever.

The Pope's medical staff has ordered “complete rest” to aid his recovery, thus the special Jubilee Audience for Artists and the World of Culture was cancelled on Saturday, and Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonca, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, celebrated Holy Mass on his behalf on Sunday morning.

The text prepared by Pope Francis for the Sunday Angelus reflection was published by the Holy See Press Office as requested by the Holy Father.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Sheikhulislam Pashazade set for Vatican visit

Pope Leo XIV cautions against 'zeal for war' amid global unrest

Pope Leo XIV leads first Christmas Eve Mass at Vatican

Cardinal Dolan steps down; New York gets new archbishop

Pope Francis will stay in the hospital and continue treatment for a respiratory infection, according to a Vatican spokesperson.

Diagnostic tests apparently indicated that Pope Francis had a respiratory tract infection, the outlet added, News.Az reports citing Fox news.

Vatican News reported that the 88-year-old pontiff had a "restful night" at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital. While the pope was experiencing a "slight fever" on Friday, it had broken by Saturday, according to Vatican News.

The pope was admitted to Rome’s largest hospital after reportedly grappling with a bout of bronchitis for about a week, the Vatican confirmed to Fox News.

CNN CEO Mark Thompson met with Pope Francis shortly before his hospitalization. According to CNN’s report, the pope was "mentally alert but struggling to speak for extended periods due to breathing difficulties."

The pope is no stranger to health struggles. At the age of 21, he had part of his lung removed after developing pleurisy, which is an inflammation of the membranes that cushion the lungs.

Pope Francis has struggled with multiple health battles over the last few years, including surgeries in 2021 and 2023, as well as longstanding knee issues, which have resulted in his using a wheelchair.

In his autobiography, the pope chalked up his health issues to his age, saying "the Church is governed using the head and the heart, not the legs."

The pope also suffered from two recent falls, one in December and another in January. After the second fall, which occurred at his residence, Pope Francis’ arm was put in a sling to immobilize it. The Vatican said at the time that this was done as "a precautionary measure."

News.Az