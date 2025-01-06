Pope Francis names first female prefect in the Vatican

+ ↺ − 16 px

The move represents a significant step in Pope Francis’ efforts to increase women’s leadership roles within the church, while maintaining his stance against allowing them to be ordained as priests.

Pope Francis announced that a 59-year-old Italian nun, Sister Simona Brambilla, would serve as prefect for one of the most important offices in the Vatican, News.az reports citing Euro news Sister Brambilla will oversee every religious order — from the Jesuits and Franciscans to smaller newer movements — in an office known as the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.Pope Francis reformed the Holy See’s founding constitution, allowing laypeople, including women, to head a dicastery and become prefects. He also asserted that the Catholic Church should be more sympathetic toward members of the LGBTQ+ community.However, the pontiff has also upheld the ban on female priests and dampened hopes of women being ordained as deacons.

