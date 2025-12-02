Pope Leo calls for unity to heal crisis-hit Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV urged Lebanon’s divided communities to unite and rebuild their crisis-stricken country as he ended his first overseas trip as head of the Catholic Church. Speaking to tens of thousands gathered on Beirut’s historic waterfront on Tuesday, the first U.S.-born pope appealed for an end to years of conflict, political paralysis, and economic hardship.

Addressing a crowd of 150,000, Leo called on the nation to “cast off the armour of our ethnic and political divisions” and work together so Lebanon could “return to its glory.” His message came just hours after he prayed at the site of the catastrophic 2020 Beirut port explosion, where he laid a wreath and met survivors and families of victims still seeking justice, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The pontiff’s three-day visit—his second stop after Türkiye—has focused heavily on peace in the Middle East. He warned that the future of humanity is threatened by ongoing conflicts and urged religious leaders in Lebanon to stand together following last year’s war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah and continued Israeli strikes.

Crowds gathered long before sunrise to welcome Leo, waving Lebanese and Vatican flags as his popemobile made its way across the waterfront. Many described his visit as a much-needed source of hope. “It was lovely to know that a sign of hope was coming back to Lebanon,” said 21-year-old student Maroun al-Mallah.

At the port blast site, Leo met dozens of survivors and grieving relatives. One woman broke down in tears as she hugged the pope. Cecile Roukoz, who lost her brother in the explosion, said she believes Leo “will raise his voice for justice.”

The pope also visited a psychiatric hospital run by Franciscan nuns, highlighting the country’s deep social needs. Lebanon—home to the Middle East’s largest Christian population—has been further strained by the Gaza conflict, the presence of around a million Syrian and Palestinian refugees, and a prolonged economic collapse that began in 2019.

Leo is scheduled to return to Rome later on Tuesday as he concludes a trip closely watched worldwide, marking his emergence on the international stage.

