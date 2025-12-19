Pope Leo names new Catholic leader in England

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Richard Moth as the new Archbishop of Westminster, making him the most senior Catholic figure in England and Wales.

Moth, 67, replaces Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who stepped down after reaching the mandatory retirement age. Born in Zambia and raised in England, Moth has previously served as bishop of the armed forces and is known for speaking out on prison conditions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The appointment comes as Catholicism gains ground among young people in England and Wales and amid warming relations between the Vatican and the UK, highlighted by recent historic meetings between Pope Leo and King Charles.

