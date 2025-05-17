Pope Leo's hometown pizzeria creates special pie in his honor
A pizza shop near Pope Leo XIV's hometown in Illinois has marked the spot where the future pope once sat and has renamed his order with a papal twist.
The employees at Aurelio's Pizza in Homewood, Illinois, had extra reason to cheer last Thursday afternoon: Not only was there a new pope and a new leader of the Catholic Church, but it was someone they knew, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
“All the employees went crazy," Joe Aurelio, the president and CEO of Aurelio's, explained to WGN Channel 9 News. "They started texting and calling me, ‘Can you believe it? He was just here a few months ago.’”
Aurelio's is a pizza chain, with locations throughout the United States but mostly in Illinois. The original, flagship location is in Homewood, Illinois, and opened in 1959.
According to the manager, their phone is ringing off the hook with locals lining up to make reservations for a chance to sit in it!