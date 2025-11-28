Pope Leo XIV urges Christian world unity at Nicaea ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ceremony, during which Catholic and Orthodox hymns were sung alternately, was held in the area where the remains of the Basilica of St. Neophytos were recently uncovered due to falling water levels.

Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Catholic Church, met with the leaders of the Eastern and Western churches in Iznik on Friday, one of the most important places in the history of Christianity, and prayed for unity among Christians, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

At noon, Pope Leo XIV, Patriarch Bartholomew I, the head of the Greek Patriarchate of Constantinople, and other religious leaders met in the area where the first council was held on the shore of Lake Nicaea.

The meeting in 325 AD is also known for its "Nicene Creed", which is accepted by millions of Christians and still read in churches today. The leaders read this statement of faith together on the excavation site.

"This declaration of faith is of fundamental importance for Christians moving towards full unity," Pope Leo said, calling for the overcoming of centuries of divisions in the Christian world.

News.Az