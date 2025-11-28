Pope Leo XIV visits French Poorhouse during Türkiye visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV, head of state of the Vatican, on Friday visited the Little Sisters of the Poor Nursing Home in Istanbul, widely known in Türkiye as the French Poorhouse, during his official trip to the country.

Continuing his engagements in Istanbul as part of his Türkiye visit, the pope toured the care home, which provides treatment and support for nearly 60 elderly people in need, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

In a brief address at the facility, Pope Leo expressed gratitude for the warm reception, thanking those who welcomed him with great kindness.

Drawing attention to the changing perceptions of aging, the pope warned that the word “elderly” risks losing its true meaning.

He emphasized that in a social climate dominated by productivity and material gain, respect for older people has diminished.

He stressed, however, that older individuals remain “a treasure for their grandchildren, their families, and for society as a whole, and the source of a people’s wisdom.”

Before leaving the home, the pope spoke with the six nuns who care for the people who live there.

Meanwhile, extensive security measures were observed in the surrounding area due to the pope’s visit.

News.Az