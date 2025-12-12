Pope warns Italian spies against smearing public figures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV has urged Italy’s intelligence services to avoid smearing politicians, journalists, or civil society actors, warning that misuse of confidential information could undermine democracy and public trust.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the centenary of Italy’s spy service, the pontiff praised their role in safeguarding national security, including at the Vatican, but emphasized that operations must remain ethical and lawful, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Leo stressed that spies must resist the temptations inherent in their work, ensure actions are proportionate to the common good, and protect individuals’ rights, including freedom of conscience.

His remarks follow recent scandals in Italy involving Israeli-made spyware used to hack NGO members’ phones, including those of Mediterranea Saving Humans founders, who aid Mediterranean refugees.

The Pope also noted that churches in several countries have been targeted by intelligence services acting improperly, highlighting the need for vigilance against digital manipulation and fake news.

