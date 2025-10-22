Popular Greek singer-songwriter Dionysis Savvopoulos has died at 80

+ ↺ − 16 px

Popular Greek singer-songwriter Dionysis Savvopoulos, known for his allegorical and deeply poetic lyrics that commented on Greek politics, identity and society, has died, News.az reports citing CNN.

He was 80.

A prominent figure on the Greek cultural and intellectual scene, Savvopoulos died Tuesday night, his family announced on his official social media account. The musician had been hospitalized in recent days, and had been battling cancer for several years.

Known by his nickname Nionios — a commonly used nickname for Dionysis — Savvopoulos rose to prominence in the 1960s, gaining national fame with his subtly revolutionary songs during the 1967-1974 military dictatorship. He was briefly imprisoned by the junta, and his songs became anthems of resistance for youths and dissidents in Greece.

Tributes to Savvopoulos poured in from across the Greek political and cultural world.

“I don’t want to believe it, but our Dionysis is no longer here,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted on his social media account. “Savvopoulos is gone, leaving behind a strong imprint on music, on lyrics and on public style. Because with his work and stance, he proved that he was a wonderful songwriter. A sensitive Greek.”

