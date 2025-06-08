Popular TikToker detained in US for visa violation

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained TikToker Xabi Leym at the Las Vegas airport for violating visa regulations, News.Az reports citing the TASS, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

According to AFP, citing documents from US immigration authorities, the TikToker was detained on June 6 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas due to an expired visa. After a short detention, he was allowed to voluntarily leave the United States.

According to the social network TikTok, Italian blogger Leim ranks first in the number of subscribers on the app, with more than 162 million subscribers.

