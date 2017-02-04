Porcupine mom takes baby rabbits into her care in Russian zoo

+ ↺ − 16 px

This could be the most unusual shared custody of kids ever witnessed.

In one of the zoos in Russia’s Primorsky Krai, a female porcupine decided to raise newborn rabbits, Sputnik International reports. The mother rabbit was not against it at all.

"The other day one of our rabbits gave birth to offspring, but it is not the most important thing. To our surprise, porcupine Darina took upon raising and fostering the baby rabbits, though she is still a child herself. Darina is only five months. The porcupine just climbed into the enclosure to our rabbit mom and began to nurse the little ones, licking them and warming them with her body, zoo officials wrote on their Instagram page.

The zoo called Chudesny, which means Wonderful in Russian, could be an explanation for the porcupine’s behavior.

From time to time, the mother-rabbit leaves the porcupine alone with her kids, as she totally trusts her neighbor. Darina puts the baby rabbits on her stomach and lovingly looks after them, zoo workers said.

News.Az

