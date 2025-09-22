Porsche shares slide as EV launch delay cuts profit outlook

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares in Porsche dropped 6.2% in early Frankfurt trading on Monday after the luxury carmaker delayed the rollout of several all-electric models and slashed its 2025 profit forecast.

Parent company Volkswagen slipped 4% and Porsche SE, Volkswagen’s biggest shareholder, fell 2.7% in response, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

On Friday, Porsche announced that weak demand had forced it to push back the launch of key EVs. The company now expects its full-year profit margin to reach a maximum of 2%, sharply lower than its previous guidance of 5–7%.

Volkswagen, which owns a 75.4% stake in Porsche, said it would take a €5.1 billion ($6 billion) hit from the overhaul. As a result, VW cut its own profit margin forecast to 2–3%, down from 4–5%. Porsche SE also lowered its profit outlook after tax.

The setback highlights growing challenges for European automakers as they navigate slowing demand for electric vehicles while investing heavily in new technology.

