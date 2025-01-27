Porto name Martin Anselmi new head coach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentinian Martin Anselmi was appointed as Porto's new head coach on Monday, leaving Mexican club Cruz Azul to take the job.

The 39-year-old signed a contract to run until 2027, the Portuguese giants said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Anselmi replaces Vitor Bruno at the helm after the Portuguese was sacked last week.Porto became the third of Portugal's 'big three' clubs to sack their coach this season, after Ruben Amorim's successor Joao Pereira was dismissed by Sporting Lisbon last month and Benfica fired Roger Schmidt in August.Anselmi takes over a Porto side sitting third in the Primeira Liga, level on points with second-placed Benfica and six points behind leaders Sporting.The two-time European champions were held to a 1-1 home draw by Santa Clara on Sunday under interim coach Jose Tavares.

