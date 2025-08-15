Portugal extends wildfire alert as 37 blazes rage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portugal has extended its nationwide wildfire alert through Sunday as the country battles 37 active blazes, six of which are receiving the bulk of firefighting resources. The Interior Ministry said the fires show “no signs of letting up,” with more than 3,500 firefighters deployed since midweek.

In neighboring Spain, wildfires that have killed three people and injured several remain out of control, particularly in Zamora, Leon, and Ourense. Authorities say the Zamora and Leon fires could be among the largest ever recorded in the country. The Interior Ministry reported 14 major blazes at risk level 2, and one suspect has been arrested in connection with two fires in Ourense, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned of an “extreme risk” of new outbreaks, as flames have already scorched nearly 115,000 hectares in just days.

Elsewhere, soaring temperatures in southwestern France are raising fire danger across multiple regions, while Albania has reported dozens of recent blazes, though officials say conditions there are now improving.

