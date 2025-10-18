Portugal moves towards burka ban after MPs support right-wing party’s plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Burkas and niqabs are set to be banned in most public spaces in Portugal following a vote by MPs in favor of a proposal introduced by a far-right political party to outlaw face veils.

The measure applies when such veils are used for "gender or religious motives" and carries fines for offenders of between 200 euros and 4,000 euros (£174-£3,473), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Anyone forcing someone else to wear one could be jailed for up to three years.

If it becomes law, it would mirror the full or partial bans introduced by other European countries, including France, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa could veto the bill or send it to the Constitutional Court for checks.

Andre Ventura, leader of the far-right Chega party, told MPs during Friday's debate they were "protecting female members of parliament, your daughters, our daughters, from having to use burqas in this country one day".

Several women MPs from left-wing parties who opposed the bill, confronted Mr Ventura in the Assembly of the Republic chamber, but the measure passed with support from the centre-right coalition.

Andreia Neto, from the ruling Social Democratic Party, said before the vote: "This is a debate on equality between men and women. No woman should be forced to veil her face."

News.Az