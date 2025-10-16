Portugal enacts new Foreigners Law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has enacted the new Foreigners' Law, according to a statement released Thursday on the presidency's website, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The enactment follows months of parliamentary debate after the Constitutional Court struck down parts of the previous version. The new law limits work visas to "qualified work" and restricts family reunification for foreign residents in Portugal, with exceptions for refugees.

It also modifies conditions for residence authorization for citizens of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP).

In the statement, Rebelo de Sousa considers that the law, revised and approved by 70 percent of the deputies, "minimally addresses the essential doubts of unconstitutionality raised by him and confirmed by the Constitutional Court."

The president previously submitted the original version to the Constitutional Court for preventive review, citing concerns that family reunification restrictions were disproportionate and might not safeguard children's superior interests during family separations.

The Constitutional Court rejected five provisions in the original version in August, citing violations of constitutional protections for family rights and the principle of legislative reserve for fundamental rights.

The revised decree maintains a two-year residence requirement for family reunification eligibility but exempts minor or incapable dependents and spouses or equivalent partners who are co-parents of minors or incapable dependents.

For spouses or equivalent partners meeting cohabitation requirements, the residence period drops to fifteen months.

