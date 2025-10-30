Portugal, Spain set 2030 goal for 5-hour Lisbon–Madrid rail link

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portugal, Spain, and the European Commission have reached an agreement on measures to advance the Lisbon–Madrid rail link by 2030, aiming for a travel time of five hours, Portugal’s Infrastructure Ministry announced on Thursday.

According to Infrastructure Minister Miguel Pinto Luz, the initiative represents a decisive step toward strengthening connectivity between the Iberian capitals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



A high-speed link is also planned for completion by 2034, which is expected to reduce travel time further to around three hours.

He noted that expanding the high-speed network supports Portugal's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and promoting sustainable and efficient transport.

There is currently no direct passenger train between Lisbon and Madrid.

