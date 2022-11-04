Yandex metrika counter

Position of Le Pen’s party is unbearable: French senator

The position of Le Pen’s party is unbearable, Nathalie Goulet, a member of the French Senate, told News.Az.

She was commenting on a racist statement voiced by a French far-right MP against his colleague.

“This position of Mrs Le Pen’s party is unbearable. It’s an embarrassment for all of us and a shame for the parliament,” Senator Goulet added.

A meeting of the French Parliament was suspended after a racist comment was made to a parliament member of African origin by a lawmaker belonging to the far-right National Rally party. During a meeting of the National Assembly, Carlos Martens Bilongo was interrupted by a call of “go back to Africa” from the far-right backbenchers. The incident created uproar within the Lower House and resulted in the meeting being suspended.


News.Az 

