Positions of Azerbaijani Army in Gadabay come under fire

Positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, on August 15, starting from 18:05 (GMT +4) the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Shishgaya and Goysu settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Galakand settlement of the Gadabay district.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry added.

News.Az