Jakarta mosque explosion injures 54 during Friday prayers

An explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque inside a school complex in Jakarta has injured at least 54 people, Indonesian police said on Friday.

The blast occurred at a site in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta. City police chief Asep Edi Suheri said at a press conference that the injured suffered from burns and other wounds, ranging from minor to serious, and have been taken to nearby hospitals, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, Suheri added.

Footage from KompasTV and MetroTV showed police and military personnel securing the area, with ambulances standing by. Images of the mosque suggested no major structural damage despite the large number of casualties.

