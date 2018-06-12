Postage stamp issued in Switzerland on 100th anniversary of granting voting right to Azerbaijani women

+ ↺ − 16 px

A postage stamp was issued in Switzerland on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of granting a voting right to the Azerbaijani women.

The agreement was reached between the Azerbaijani embassy and Schweizerische Post, the state postal service of this country.

The postage stamps dedicated to the 100th anniversary of grating a voting right to the Azerbaijani women are for non-commercial purposes and will be used by the embassy of our country. At the same time, they will be sent to Azerbaijan's UN Office in Geneva, Permanent Missions to other international organizations and SOCAR Representative Office in Switzerland as well as to other stakeholders.

News.Az

News.Az