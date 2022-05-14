Postage stamps dedicated to Shusha were issued in the Netherlands

Postage stamps dedicated to Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, were printed in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told News.az.

The stamp issued within the "Pearls of Azerbaijan" project depicts the Shusha Fortress and the "Nightingale" flower on the stamp and "Karabakh", "Shusha is the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. Ilham Aliyev "were reflected.

Note that within the framework of the "Pearls of Azerbaijan" project in Amsterdam, "Nizami Ganjavi-880", "Heydar Aliyev", "Foreign Nightingale", "Rashid Behbudov", "Amina Dilbazi", "Covdat Hajiyev", "Journalists killed in Kalbajar" Maharram Ibrahimov and Siraj Abishov ”stamps were printed.

News.Az