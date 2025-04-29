Power begins to return after massive outage hits Spain, Portugal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Power gradually began returning late Monday across the Iberian Peninsula after a massive blackout brought large parts of Spain and Portugal to a halt.

The outage disrupted air travel, paralyzed public transport systems, and forced hospitals to suspend non-critical medical procedures, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Spain's Interior Ministry declared a national emergency, deploying 30,000 police across the country to keep order as governments from the two countries convened emergency cabinet meetings. Outages on such a scale are extremely rare in Europe.

The cause was unclear, with Portugal suggesting the issue originated in Spain and Spain pointing the finger at a break-up in its connection to France.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said there was "no indication" a cyberattack had caused the blackout, which began around 1033 GMT.

Nonetheless, rumours circulated of possible sabotage, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Sanchez said that the country had suffered a loss of 15GW of electricity generation in five seconds, equivalent to 60% of national demand. Technicians were working to figure out why that sudden drop occurred, he said.

"This is something that has never happened before," he said.

Joao Conceicao, a board member of Portuguese grid operator REN, told reporters the company had not ruled out the possibility of a "very large oscillation in electrical voltage, first in the Spanish system, which then spread to the Portuguese system."

"There could be a thousand and one causes, it's premature to assess the cause," he said, adding that REN was in contact with Spain.

Spain's grid operator REE blamed a connection failure with France for triggering a knock-on effect.

"The extent of the loss of power was beyond what European systems are designed to handle and caused a disconnection of the Spanish and French grids, which in turn led to the collapse of the Spanish electric system," Eduardo Prieto said.

News.Az