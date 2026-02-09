Powerful earthquake in Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful earthquake off Mexico’s southern coast triggered seismic alarms in Mexico City on Sunday, though residents in the capital did not report feeling tremors.

Mexico’s National Seismological Service said the magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Puerto Escondido, a coastal area in the southern state of Oaxaca, News.Az reports, citing USGS.

The region is known for frequent seismic activity due to tectonic plate movement along Mexico’s Pacific coast.

