Prada buys Versace in $1.4 billion deal
Creator: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN | Credit: AFP
The high-end Italian fashion house Prada announced on Thursday that it has acquired its rival Italian luxury fashion brand Versace.
Prada paid $1.375 billion in cash for the acquisition that is "expected to close in the second half of calendar 2025, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals.," said Capri Holdings, the now-former owner of Versace, in a press release, News.Az reports citing foreign media.