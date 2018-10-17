Presentation of Azerbaijani wines held in Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

A presentation of Azerbaijani wines was held at the Madrid Rioxa Center on October 17, Azernews reports.

Addressing the event, President of the Madrid Rioxa Center, José Antonio Ruperez Caño, noted that Azerbaijani wines have excellent taste and quality, and that’s why it’s not by chance that a joint presentation of Azerbaijani wines and Rioja wines is held.

In turn, Azerbaijani Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Spain, Anar Maharramov, said that winemaking in Azerbaijan, which has an ancient tradition, is one of the priority agricultural areas of the country.

It was noted that as a result of the “State Program for the Development of Wine in Azerbaijan in 2018-2025,” development of viticulture in the country was widespread, sales and promotion of wines under a national brand were successfully implemented, and the wine houses of Azerbaijan opened in other countries.

Viticulture in Azerbaijan has an ancient history. The proof of this is that during the archaeological excavations conducted in Aghstafa region of Azerbaijan in 1962, grape seeds were found. Archaeological finds in Uzerliktepe, Kultepe and Gazakh evidence to the ancient culture of winemaking, which is going back to the end of the III millennium BC.

In the 1980s the State Committee for Viticulture of Azerbaijan occupied the first place in the USSR, outstripping the oil industry.

Winemaking is one of the profitable and historical spheres of the agro-industry. About 210 wineries operated in Azerbaijan in the 1980s, while over 151,000 workers and specialists worked in the winemaking system.

On the territory of Azerbaijan, both white and red wines are produced. In particular, most wines are produced at the Khachmaz factory. Hence the best white, red and pink wines are exported to Russia, Ukraine, the Baltic States, Poland, France, Spain, Turkey and China.

Among the most famous varieties used in wine production are Kishmish, Bendi, Gamashara, Gizili, Marandi, White Shani, Aligote, Sauvignon, Muscat, Pinot, Riesling and others. In total, the state grows more than 450 varieties of grapevine.

Today, the country plans to open wine houses in different countries, and the first one opened in Urumqi, China on September 2.

Azerbaijan Wine House will support the export of national products, expand the volume and geography of exports, and promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand in the Chinese market.

The main export destinations for Azerbaijani wine are Russia (85 percent), China (seven percent), Europe, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

News.Az

